"There was no other choice" - Veteran WWE star on being F5'd by Brock Lesnar

WWE star Paul Heyman has explained why he stood up to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, stating that he had to do it for his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The WWE SummerSlam main event featured a Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. During the bout, Heyman confronted his former client and begged him to stop his assault on Reigns. However, The Beast showed no mercy to Heyman as he F5'd him onto the announce desk.

While appearing on The Ringer's Mackmania podcast, Heyman said that he confronted Lesnar because Reigns was in trouble and that anyone who acknowledged The Tribal Chief had to do it.

"He was coming for my Tribal Chief and my Tribal Chief was in trouble. There comes a moment in the life of every acknowledger of the Tribal Chief, where you are called to task to put your worship of the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns, out in front of the public."

He further elaborated on the aforementioned spot:

"And if that means standing in front of Brock Lesnar, then so be it. There was no other choice. My Tribal Chief needed me and I never felt more wanted or needed or loved at that moment, for I sacrificed myself for my Tribal Chief and it was the greatest honor of my career to do so," said Heyman. [From 4:21 to 5:08]

The former ECW boss said that it felt "terrible" to get F5'd by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30.

What's next for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE?

After a brutal match against Lesnar at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Reigns will switch his attention towards another powerhouse, Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre earned a shot at Reigns' undisputed world title after defeating Sheamus in a Donnybrook match on SmackDown before SummerSlam.

The Scotsman will get a chance to win the coveted title at WWE's Clash at the Castle show in the UK, which will be held on September 3 in Wales. Fans will have to wait and see if McIntyre can potentially dethrone The Head of the Table in front of his home crowd.

