WWE's PG Era is reportedly finished: When did it end?

WWE's product has always focused on entertaining the audience, and rightfully so, it is sports entertainment. However, finding the right way to introduce the product to the fans wasn't the easiest. The company caters to fans of all ages, and some of them might be a tad bit young for the promos and blood. Interestingly, The Stamford-based promotion had considered this aspect and moved to producing PG content in 2008.

The PG Era was welcomed with mixed emotions, but it eventually grew on the audience. The Stamford-based promotion produced content that was suitable for the young fans. However, in 2024, there was a paradigm shift in WWE and the authorities seemingly made the decision to try ending the PG Era to cater to a much wider audience.

The best way to try it out was to have The Rock cut non-PG promos. The idea was seemingly to experiment with The Rock's promo and keep a tab on the fan reactions. It so happens that fans loved the return of the expletive-laden mic work along with the personal shots, the bloodshed, and the unhinged heel persona of The Final Boss. Reportedly, The Rock's promos were said to mark the end of the company's PG-era.

As per the Wrestling Observer, Paul Heyman also contributed to the ending of the PG Era alongside The Rock. His Hall of Fame speech riled up the audience and was possibly one of the best Hall of Fame speeches ever. He mentioned ECW and Brock Lesnar in his speech, adding much momentum to WWE's shift from the PG-Era.

These instances have reportedly marked the end of the era and ushered in a new era where WWE will attempt to cater to a new audience.

WWE introduced bloodshed with the return of The Rock

As The Brahma Bull was cutting some enthralling promos before WrestleMania 40, quite a few of his words were censored on WWE TV, but the live reaction was epic. Furthermore, when he beat up Cody Rhodes and marked the belt with his blood, it was also considered one of the final nails in the coffin of the PG Era.

Now with The Rock gone, WWE is continuing to experiment and slowly implement the new approach with other superstars. One moment was when Tama Tonga brought Kevin Owens out to the arena covered in blood on SmackDown.

It's possible that the complete shift or the specifics of how far the wrestling juggernaut will stray from the PG content will be defined once RAW moves to Netflix in 2025.

