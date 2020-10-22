Over the past few months, there have been many reports regarding the treatment of WWE Superstars because they are classed as "freelance" for the company. It has unsurprisingly caused a lot of backlash online.

Former U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has been very outspoken about the treatment of wrestlers in recent weeks.

WWE's stars joining the SAG?

Yang recently joined Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast. He revealed that there was an idea to add professional wrestlers, including WWE stars, to the Screen Writers Guild, since this would then alter the way that stars are treated.

"You should be getting residuals. One of the things that someone's raised is that Screen Actors Guild protections are really--I mean, you can see how the Hollywood folks get treated, and a lot of a lot of performers, actually, would qualify for a Screen Actors Guild by the basis that you're on TV, you have lines [and] you show up. I mean, the ratings of wrestling shows are higher than just about any other show on TV. You're a talent, a performer, you're getting a script [and] you do your thing." (via WrestlingInc)

Of course, this is just an idea at present, but it's something that Yang and his team are looking to improve if they are able to.

"If we win, I'm going to be in position where I can call up the Secretary of Labor, or in this case, it's the National Labor Relations Board and then bring suit against WWE and say, 'hey, I think you're misclassifying your employees here.' The damages would be really significant. That is more or less the plan."

There needs to be significant changes in WWE moving forward and it appears that Andrew Yang could be the man to help get the ball rolling. It'd be interesting to hear what Vince McMahon thinks of Yang's latest comments.