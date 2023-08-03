WWE's recent initiative to indicate first ever UFC crossover match? Clues hidden in plain sight!

Since WWE and UFC were merged after Endeavor Group purchased the former, fans have been hoping for a crossover between the two promotions. While nothing on those lines has happened yet, the Stamford-based promotion might have taken an initiave making this crossover happen.

As per reports, MMA fighter Nate Diaz was offered a lucrative deal to fight Logan Paul. However, WWE's involvement in the deal is what made Diaz say no. Instead, the MMA fighter will now be facing Logan's brother Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 5th.

While the deal for Nate and Logan to fight could not fall into place, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion is pushing for a crossover with UFC. The promotion's recent push of Logan is indicative of the same. Considering the YouTuber has expressed interest to compete in MMA, this could be an opportunity of a cross over.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Nate Diaz Had Offer To Fight Logan Paul, Diaz Says 'WWE Wanted To Take Over The Whole Thing' dlvr.it/St62wl

Paul could be the Stamford-based promotion's first superstar to compete in a crossover with the UFC. While superstars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have made their appearances in both worlds previously, no superstar has made an appearance with both promotions coming together.

Logan Paul criticized Nate Diaz's decision of refusing to fight him due to WWE's involvement

When Nate Diaz left the UFC, there was a lot of speculation about his future. Many wondered what would the younger Diaz brother do next. These questions were finally answered when he signed up to fight Jake Paul. However, in the process, he rejected to face Logan Paul due to WWE's involvement.

Diaz mentioned he did not want to do a real fight on a WWE card. This statement by him caught the attention of Logan Paul. Speaking to ESPN, the YouTuber critiqued the former UFC fighter's words. He also added that he could sense the real reason why Diaz ducked the fight. Paul said:

"You can still be a real fighter with the biggest sports organization in the world promoting your fight. It's a little lame to me, and I can definitely sell more tickets. I see what he's doing. I'm the harder fight. I'm the bigger brother, I'm the stronger brother, I'm the faster brother." [H/T ESPN]

While Paul and Diaz might fight or not, a crossover between WWE and UFC seems very likely. If the same happens, it will get a huge response considering both promotions have many fans over the world. A crossover between the two will be highly entertaining to watch.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.