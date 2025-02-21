WWE's statement about The Rock to see huge WrestleMania change for The Final Boss? Exploring the possibility

The Rock is returning to WWE on SmackDown this week for a major announcement, and things will change heading into WrestleMania. With all the changes happening, though, there's a huge chance that this finally confirms what everyone has been waiting for when heading into The Show of Shows.

During RAW's debut on Netflix, The Rock appeared to make things right with Cody Rhodes and wished him well. However, it was not certain what was happening with the Final Boss, as he appeared as a face rather than as the heel character that fans had been familiar with over the last year. With all the reports that he was busy, it seemed that The Rock would not make it to WrestleMania this year in any role whatsoever.

Fans have long waited for the Rock to face Roman Reigns in a match, but it appeared that they would have to wait longer.

Now, though, things have changed again for WWE. While everyone was heading into WrestleMania with the expectation that, at most, the Rock would be involved as a host for the event, that seems to have changed. The Final Boss took to social media to say that he was coming back as his heel persona, and not only that, he was going to be "bold and disruptive" while also calling his appearance "unpredictable and dangerous."

"Bold and disruptive. Unpredictable and dangerous. The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork @WWE @TKOGrp," he wrote.

Since then, WWE has released a statement stating that the Rock's return was disruptive and that anything can change at any time. Triple H said in the statement, "Everything could change in an instant."

With that being the case, things seem to be heating up within WWE. What the change will be remains to be seen, but fans have wanted Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull to face each other for some time. The math now seems more than on the table. Whether it is announced tomorrow or not, The Final Boss will change everything once again ahead of The Show of Shows.

Triple H's statement about the Rock was clear ahead of WrestleMania

Now that the Final Boss has announced his return, Triple H has also made a statement, and it seems that the WWE CCO is getting fans ready for something big.

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Roman Reigns is at the show and the two face each other in the ring on SmackDown tomorrow, or if that's something that they will have to wait even longer.

