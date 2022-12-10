WWE's Top 5 matches on the main roster in 2022

WWE had a game-changing year in 2022, with Triple H taking over control of the company following chairman Vince McMahon's retirement in July.

Among countless returns and an improved product as a whole, The Game has taken the wrestling world by storm. That's not to say that the first half of the year was low on remarkable events, as overall, the company had one of its best years in 2022.

As we approach the end of the year, let's look at five of the best matches on the main roster this year.

#5. The feud ending Last Man Standing match

Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns at Summerslam

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been WWE's most heavily featured wrestlers of the last decade. The two global superstars began feuding in 2015, and since then, had an on-again-off-again rivalry that culminated in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam this year.

Their best match to date is their last one, with only their WrestleMania 31 encounter coming close as a worthy contender.

Both Reigns and Lesnar went all-out in the main event of SummerSlam, with the former going over, and in the process, retaining his title as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#4. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair stand out at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair dethroned Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows

When Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam last year and defeated Bianca Belair in 25 seconds, it was a rather disappointing moment that took away the impact of The Man's return itself.

But WWE made up for it at WrestleMania, in a match that had to be seen to believe that the two women stole the show in a card that featured the return of Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin's in-ring return after 19 years, among others.

In WWE's biggest Premium Live Event of the year, it would have been really hard to stand out from too many great moments, but Lynch and Belair were not looking to take a backseat. They produced a truly wonderful match that will be remembered for many years, and the bout earned its spot as one of the top five matches of the year.

#3. Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

The 2022 edition of Survivor Series contains a match that will most definitely have ramifications to an important storyline in WWE.

Sami Zayn's loyalty, Kevin Owens' involvement as an antagonist to The Bloodline, and the faction's unity were all part of the story in the WarGames match, which ended the last Premium Live Event of the year with a banger.

The match concept itself was fairly new to a wider audience and was action-packed for nearly forty minutes long. The Men's WarGames match not only made history as the stipulation debuted on the main roster in WWE, but also entertained in terms of in-ring action and storytelling in the long-term.

#2. The Intercontinental Championship match at the Castle

Surprisingly, the company won its second five-star match of the main roster from Dave Meltzer in 2022 at the WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

GUNTHER and Sheamus had the best match of the night and arguably of the year as well, if only the other two wrestlers who earned number one on this list weren't able to produce two great matches, one with a five-star rating as well. More on that in a bit.

The Ring General defeated Sheamus just shy of under 20 minutes to retain his Intercontinental Championship. The bout was free of interference and other shenanigans, with the Brawling Brutes and Imperium fighting away from ringside seconds after the opening bell, leaving the protagonists to slug it out in a brutal bout that saw the Irishman's chest reddened from the get-go owing to chops and strikes that were heard all over the Wales stadium.

Honorable Mention: Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins at the Rumble

This match deserves a mention simply because it was epic. The Visionary entering The Dome at America's Center in the Shield gear with the entrance music was just iconic.

While usually, a disqualification finish takes the energy out of the bout, especially on Premium Live Events in a major match, this time, it fits the narrative perfectly.

Despite the crowd not particularly liking the ending, the match will be remembered as one of the greatest stories told in professional wrestling. Reigns vociferated, "He won't allow me to let go..." while holding Rollins in a guillotine choke at the end of the bout. It was an emphatic statement made by a former friend and is a moment that will be remembered for years to come.

#1. Cody Rhodes' return match and the Hell in a Cell bout against Seth Rollins

The Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins trilogy was the best of the year

At number one, there is a tie between two matches pitting the same wrestlers. Cody Rhodes' triumphant return at WrestleMania 38 was followed up with a match-of-the-year contender against Seth Rollins. The crowd couldn't get enough of the American Nightmare, which created an atmosphere in the AT&T Stadium that helped transcend the energy of the bout.

Along with their 'Mania bout, the last edition of their trilogy needs a special mention. Rhodes was injured ahead of the match, and as crazy and ill-recommended as it was, The American Nightmare decided to fight inside the Cell anyway, paving the way for WWE to receive their first five-star match on the main roster since 2011.

Both matches were spectacular, and Rhodes took a hiatus following the Cell match to heal from injuries. The American Nightmare is surely going to return in the not-too-distant future and will receive a hero's welcome when he finally shows up.

