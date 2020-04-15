WWE's Vince McMahon named as a sports leader US President Donald Trump intends to speak with soon

The US President also named Dana White, Adam Silver, and Roger Goodell.

McMahon and his family has a long history with Trump.

Donald Trump shaving the head of Vince McMahon with the help of Bobby Lashley

One of the issues pondered by the world's population over the course of the last month or so has been when we'll be able to watch professional sports once again. While not really giving us much indication on that exact timeframe, US President Donald Trump did inform those watching today's regular coronavirus briefing that he did intend to speak to a number of individuals involved in the sports world.

These figures, including UFC President Dana White, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and other executives from professional football (the American and standard varieties), golf, and baseball.

Among the names listed that Trump intends to call was the WWE Chairman himself, Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

President Trump lists "the great Vince McMahon" among sports moguls and commissioners he'll be speaking to. pic.twitter.com/B4jFi38IOs — The Hill (@thehill) April 15, 2020

The President and The Chairman have a history that goes back quite a while, including a "Battle of the Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 that saw McMahon get his head shaved by Trump himself. The Donald, to his credit, also took a Stone Cold Stunner from that match's special guest referee Steve Austin to the delight of the crowd.

In the political realm, Vince's wife Linda was previously Trump's pick to head up the US's Small Business Administration. Linda, however, left the position last year in order to spend more time in an effort to help Trump's 202 re-election campaign.