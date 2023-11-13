WWE saving legendary multi-time champion for blockbuster Logan Paul feud? Exploring the possibility

Since Logan Paul became the United States Champion, the gate for endless dream matches has opened. Many believe WWE might be saving a former champion for one such blockbuster feud with The Maverick.

The name in question is none other than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been away from television since suffering a kayfabe injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on an episode of SmackDown.

With The Maverick becoming the United States Champion, speculations have been swirling around about AJ Styles returning to kickstart a rivalry with him. However, the possibility of it happening right now is relatively low.

AJ Styles will reportedly resume his feud with The Bloodline upon his comeback. He will look to exact vengeance on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, which might eventually lead him to Roman Reigns.

The return of The Phenomenal One is on the horizon, and he could go after The Tribal Chief to settle the score. Hence, a feud between Paul and Styles at this point looks implausible.

Who could be Logan Paul's next opponent?

Logan Paul has been making waves since winning his first championship in WWE. From taking the US Title to the gym to attending UFC 295 with it, the social media megastar has been flexing it in every way.

The Maverick seems optimistic about his reign with the gold. He said anyone could come after his title, be it Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, or Bad Bunny.

While there are no reports of who his next opponent could be, it is speculated that Paul might feud with his former rival, Ricochet. The two could reignite their feud on Monday Night RAW.

Before his match against Rey Mysterio, Logan Paul visited the red brand and was involved in a brief altercation with Ricochet. The latter attacked him when the social media megastar mocked Samantha Irvin.

Expand Tweet

Now that Paul is the United States Champion, WWE could rerun this feud, as their previous program received widespread acclaim. The two delivered a jaw-dropping performance at SummerSlam 2023. However, there is no confirmation about it, and Logan Paul could also face someone from SmackDown.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.