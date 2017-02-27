WWE News: WWE says Seth Rollins unlikely to compete at Wrestlemania 33

Seth Rollins may miss out on Mania for the 2nd time in a row.

by Johny Payne News 27 Feb 2017, 05:33 IST

Seth Rollins is one of the best performers in the WWE. (* Credits- WWE.com).

What’s The Story?

Seth Rollins is booked for an appearance at the upcoming Monday Night RAW Episode at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to address the WWE Universe on his current injury status and what role it’ll play in his potential booking as we inch closer and closer to the biggest show of them all.

After re-injuring his right knee in the January 30th Episode of RAW, it seems as though Rollins will once again miss being a part of sports entertainment's biggest annual show, Wrestlemania.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Seth Rollins is a former 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a former NXT champion, who rose to prominence initially as a part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, and later as the golden boy of the Authority, playing the heel for WWE bosses Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rollins injured his knee during the RAW episode in which he was assaulted by Samoa Joe. He landed awkwardly during Joe’s takedown attempt for the Coquina Clutch.

The heart of the matter

WWE is advertising Rollins’ return at its Green Bay show, however, it hasn’t clarified whether ‘The Architect’ has fully recovered for a return to competition inside the squared-circle. Here’s a tweet from The Architect himself:

We've got a lot to discuss. https://t.co/xzJAdBYsSW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 21, 2017

In its preview, WWE mentions that Rollins’ is highly ‘unlikely to compete at WrestleMania. Here is what they posted:

Save for posting a series of “Fight Club” quotes on Instagram for the past few Monday nights, Seth Rollins has been relatively quiet concerning his condition following Samoa Joe’s ambush that tore The Architect’s right MCL. At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

As a matter of fact, Rollins was scheduled to face Triple H at Wrestlemania 32 last year, but pulled out owing to the knee-injury he suffered while performing at a WWE Live Event. Considering that, it would be a bummer for pro-wrestling fans if he misses out on the aforementioned high-profile matchup as well as an appearance at the grandest stage of them all, twice in a row nonetheless.

What’s next?

Before the January 30th RAW segment with Samoa Joe and Triple H, Rollins was supposed to face Joe at WWE’s Fastlane PPV next month. Nevertheless, after re-injuring his knee during the said segment, there is no denying the fact that an in-ring performance at Fastlane is a no-go for the former 2-time champ.

WWE is presenting us fans with a stacked card at Fastlane, what with Goldberg taking on Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal championship, Bayley defending her RAW Women’s title against Charlotte Flair, Gallows and Anderson defending their RAW tag-team straps against Enzo and Cass; and so much more.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Rollins’ upcoming RAW appearance adds more spice to the equation. Now mind you, although he may not compete at Fastlane or even at Mania, but the very fact that The Architect is making an appearance on RAW alludes to the fact that WWE Creative have something in mind for the former golden-boy of the Authority.

With several WWE fans and pundits alike speculating about Rollins’ comeback being targeted for the Payback PPV, that follows Mania, don’t be surprised if Rollins manages to make an earlier comeback. After all he is ‘The Guy’ and this all be a plot to make his WM match a surprise.