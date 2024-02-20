Did WWE scrap plans for 31-year-old star to set up major WrestleMania dream match? Exploring potential twist

WWE's Elimination Chamber event is now merely days away, and it seems that all of the matches have been officially announced.

This means that Jade Cargill has missed out on the chance to ride the momentum she created at The Royal Rumble by entering The Elimination Chamber. Initially, there were leaked plans that claimed Cargill was part of the match, but if she wasn't going to win, then this would have been another step back for her.

Cargill is officially set to miss out on the show, but it seems that this could be in favor of a much bigger plan. While Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley already have challengers for WrestleMania, Bianca Belair's match is yet to be revealed.

Becky Lynch will likely be the one to win the Elimination Chamber since Rhea Ripley vs Lynch is considered a dream match. This leaves Belair without a match for WrestleMania when the company is trying hard to push her given that her new Love & WWE show was just released.

At The Royal Rumble, Cargill and Belair made it clear that they could do business if given the chance, and it could be that WWE decided to scrap plans for Cargill this weekend in favor of her facing off against Belair at WrestleMania instead.

Will Jade Cargill pop up at WWE's Elimination Chamber to set up dream feud??

There is always the possibility that Jade Cargill will be the heel in this scenario which means that she could be part of Elimination Chamber and could invade the cell in order to cost Bianca Belair her shot at the title and get the ball rolling on their feud.

Cargill is yet to sign for a WWE brand, with Bron Breakker making his decision to sign with SmackDown. If Cargill starts a feud with Bianca Belair, then she could make the move to SmackDown as well, since Nick Aldis has been looking to ensure he has a stacked roster ahead of WrestleMania.

Will Jade Cargill make a surprise appearance at this weekend's Elimination Chamber event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

