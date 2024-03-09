WWE has a serious Roman Reigns problem: How can Triple H fix it before WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns and The Rock's alliance has shaken the landscape of WWE. However, Triple H may have to fix a critical problem about the alliance before WrestleMania 40.

The drama involving The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continues on WWE SmackDown. After acknowledging The Tribal Chief last week, The Great One got slapped by The American Nightmare after a heated confrontation. While fans love the current direction, a problem needs to be fixed before WWE WrestleMania 40.

Since The Rock's return, all the attention has mainly shifted to him and his new on-screen character on SmackDown. The rivalry between him and Cody Rhodes reached new heights on the blue brand, but the segment didn't feature much interaction from Roman Reigns.

While it is understandable to let The People's Champion have the spotlight, some fans may feel Reigns is being overshadowed, and instead of him, his cousin looks to be the more prominent villain. To fix this, Triple H could book The Tribal Chief to destroy Rhodes and Rollins when The Rock isn't on a future episode of SmackDown. This will bring all the attention and heat back to The Head of the Table, reminding fans who the real final boss of the storyline is.

Another way would be to let Roman command The Great One to acknowledge him and possibly talk down his cousin to assert his dominance. This will continue the Bloodline drama leading to The Show of Shows. These are just a few ways to restore The Tribal Chief's relevancy; what WWE has in store for The Bloodline remains to be seen.

Could Triple H be an obstacle to Roman Reigns and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Fans saw tensions between The Rock and Triple H after the WWE WrestleMania 40 press event, and shots have continued to be fired from both ends in the last few weeks.

The People's Champion boldly claimed he would take the World Heavyweight Championship away from Seth Rollins and asserted his authority as a TKO board member on WWE SmackDown. This could be an indirect shot at The Game.

At such time, Triple H may enter the mix to protect Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins from the wicked Roman Reigns and The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All. His interference will influence the road to a great extent, to say the least.

What do you think Triple H will do at WWE WrestleMania 40? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

