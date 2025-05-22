WWE setting up major swerve to bring back 10-time World Champion on RAW? Exploring potential return

Gunther has become something of an issue for WWE over the past few weeks, and it appears to be building toward his upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW on June 9.

The timing of this match has led fans to believe that Goldberg may interfere and set up his retirement match against Gunther at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28. But this could be a swerve.

The dream match that the fans actually want is Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate, who has been away from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023, is a 10-time World Champion.

Pat McAfee appears to have moved on from his issues with Gunther after their match at Backlash, so the potential link between him and Goldberg via the NFL doesn't appear to be being used.

That means that a return for Lesnar could work just as well as Goldberg, since there has been little foundation built for either story. Da Man and The Ring General had a back-and-forth at Bad Blood last year, while Lesnar and Gunther came face to face during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, so either story could be branched out. However, this is speculative at this point.

Brock Lesnar to be allowed to return to WWE in the future?

The thing about the current situation right now is that no one knows if Lesnar will return to the Stamford-based promotion or not. WWE's move to Netflix means that it no longer has to adhere to the rules as before and has the freedom of not having to answer to its sponsors.

Netflix has subscribers instead, meaning that the company can push the envelope as much as it can, but ultimately, it would be TKO who would have the final say over a return of this magnitude.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring back Lesnar or play it safe with Goldberg for its only Saudi show this year.

