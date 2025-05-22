Brock Lesnar to return to WWE with his wild look & join forces with 2 former rivals? Chances explored

Amid his absence from WWE programming, Brock Lesnar recently made headlines in the wrestling world with his new look. Since Lesnar is known to keep a low profile, the latest update created a buzz among fans, with many speculating about his return to the company. In an interesting possibility, if The Beast Incarnate makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion, he may join forces with his former rivals, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, to take down a common enemy.

Brock Lesnar shares a long history with Paul Heyman. The Wiseman has betrayed The Beast Incarnate on numerous occasions in the past. With that in mind, Lesnar may go after Heyman's new group if he makes his return.

Since its formation, the villainous group of Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker has been wreaking havoc on RAW, and it may only be a matter of time before they add another member. Chances are, it may happen as soon as the upcoming SNME, where Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to lock horns with CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Assuming a new member joins soon, it will strengthen the heel group further and create more trouble for its rivals. To counter this, Brock Lesnar could align himself with Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The former Universal Champion is no stranger to either of them, as he has stood across the ring from both. However, with a common enemy at hand, the three could form an alliance to tackle Heyman and his group. Three of the biggest stars in WWE coming together could give fans a thrilling visual and pave the way for a captivating storyline.

While it could be exciting, Brock Lesnar is unlikely to return until the legal issues surrounding him are cleared. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the future.

Former WWE writer believes the company no longer needs Brock Lesnar

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that, considering the company's financial success, it no longer needs to bring in Brock Lesnar.

"If business, and I'm talking dollars and cents, is the same in 2025 as it was in 2024, Chris, they don't need him," Russo said. "It's that simple. And why are they gonna pay him the type of money that he's asking for if they don't need him? If things fall off the deep end, that's a completely different story, but if they continue to print money the way they're printing money, there's no reason to pay him that kind of money." [1:09–1:45]

It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate makes his return to WWE in the future.

