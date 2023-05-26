WWE could be setting up Rhea Ripley to go up against top male star soon?

Rhea Ripley has created quite the legacy for herself after barely being on the main roster for a couple of years. The 26-year-old not only fascinated the wrestling world with her impressive physique and looks but also stood up to many male stars.

Wrestling fans were left with their jaws on the floor when she powerslammed Luke Gallows during The Judgment Day's feud with The OC last year. Additionally, The Eradicator has been fiercely protective of anyone who goes up against Dominik Mysterio.

This year alone, Rhea Ripley stood up to the likes of Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, and Apollo Crews. Sikoa is considered the most fearsome member of the Bloodline, with even his fellow stablemates – including their leader, Roman Reigns – seemingly terrified of the 30-year-old.

A few days prior to Backlash, The Judgment Day collided with The Bloodline on an episode of RAW after Paul Heyman attempted to coerce the two factions to work together. He claimed that The Enforcer could take out Bad Bunny for Damian Priest while the remainder of Judgment Day helped The Usos with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. The two teams disagreed, concluding with Ripley and Sikoa having a staredown.

Rhea Ripley competed in an intergender match against Akira Tozawa around five months ago. WWE is no stranger to having its female competitors go up against their male counterparts. Legends like Chyna, Lita, and Jacqueline have had matches against stars of the opposite gender in the past.

A recent survey asked fans which matches they would like to witness, including John Cena contending for the World Heavyweight Championship, Brock Lesnar going up against Gunther, Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Rhea Ripley facing Solo Sikoa.

The majority of fans opted for The Eradicator going up against The Enforcer. Lately, WWE has seemingly been giving the wrestling world's requests much thought and providing them with dream matches of their choice.

With wrestling fans seemingly clamoring over this potential matchup, it might not be too long before it becomes a reality. While it may be apt for an edition of RAW or SmackDown, a match of such scale could also materialize at the next Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship for the second time following WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley defeated longtime rival Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time. Shortly after, she was drafted to RAW, which led to speculation on what would become of the title.

At Backlash, The Eradicator defended the title against Zelina Vega. A few weeks ago, Natalya returned to RAW and got under Ripley's skin. She then issued a challenge for them to battle it out at Night of Champions.

A match between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley was teased following WrestleMania 39. However, it remains to be seen how that will pan out, given they are on separate brands.

