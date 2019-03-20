Opinion: WWE shouldn't miss out on Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Mar 2019, 03:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre vs Roman makes perfect sense

WWE Raw has had numerous swings and misses in course to WrestleMania 35, however Roman Reigns versus Drew McIntyre isn't one of them. WWE should capitalize on this since Reigns is not involved with the Universal Title and McIntyre can gain back his lost momentum. This works well for both of them.

The arrival of Reigns is one of the numerous unanticipated situations that has tossed a great part of the WrestleMania card into disorder. The pending retirement of Kurt Angle, the questionable statuses of stars like John Cena and The Undertaker and the sudden popularity of Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship have brought about WrestleMania 35 encompassed by a haze of riddle, with a large number of WWE's best stars having a misty way to the show with just a few weeks to go.

After headlining the previous four WrestleManias, Reigns, obviously, would have been situated in a prominent match had his arrival from an effective fight with leukemia not come when a large number of Mania's best matches are to a point set. Despite the fact that a mid-card non-title fight appears as though a stage down for Reigns after he has been the point of attention for the company each year since 2015, a fight between "The Big Dog" and "The Scottish Psychopath" is turning out to be a remarkable incidental award.

McIntyre, however the solid booking of the previous NXT Champion hit a couple of snags as of late, has still been a standout amongst the most ensured and very much reserved stars on Raw. Once apparently considered for a Universal title potential on the most excellent phase of all, McIntyre is a phenomenal all-around entertainer and the perfect WrestleMania enemy for Reigns, given his ongoing triumph over his fight with Leukemia.

Roman Reigns has come out as the greatest babyface he's been at any point in the wake of charming himself to fans over the world with his gutsy battle against that awful ailment.

McIntyre, a genuine return heel who has no shades of dark and will successfully get under the skin of the WWE Universe. It is simple for fans to identify with the story that WWE is endeavoring to tell here: McIntyre takes on Roman Reigns to take the arc forward so as so keep Roman Reigns away from the Universal Championship picture. McIntyre can very well take advantage of this situation. The lost heel can use the setup to find his footing again as one of the most dominant wrestlers in WWE.

Advertisement