WWE Slammy Awards 2024: Full list of categories and nominees

WWE recently announced the return of their iconic award show, Slammy Awards 2024. The show is set to emanate live from WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 7, on the company's social media platforms. Not only this, but the Stamford-based promotion has also unveiled the complete list of categories and nominees for this year's Slammy Awards.

Female Superstar of the Year

Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair

Bayley

IYO SKY

Becky Lynch

Male Superstar of the Year

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Gunther

Logan Paul

Best Entrance

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

Bianca Belair

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch

The Rock

Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)

Return of the Year

CM Punk

The Rock

Nia Jax

Randy Orton

Naomi

Faction of the Year

The Judgment Day

Alpha Academy

Imperium

The Bloodline

Damage CTRL

Rivalry of the Year

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio

Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar of the Year

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Lyra Valkyria

Tiffany Stratton

Bron Breakker

Match of the Year

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)

Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw, September 4, 2023)

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

OMG Moment of the Year

Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown, March 24, 2023)

CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)

IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)

Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown, February 2, 2024)

Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown, March 8, 2024)

Social Star of the Year

Grayson Waller

Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre

Chelsea Green

Liv Morgan

Breakout Superstar of the Year

Jey Uso

Tiffany Stratton

Pretty Deadly

Dragon Lee

LA Knight

Why Roman Reigns must win the Slammy Awards in 2024?

Since returning as the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has proven himself to be one of the best stars of the modern era in the Stamford-based promotion. The Head of the Table is nominated for the Male Superstar of the Year award for Slammy Awards, and one of the major reasons why Reigns must win this iconic title is his dominating and impressive title reign.

During his reign, the Bloodline leader has already triumphed over names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Adam Copeland (FKA Edge). So, with this power-packed performance, Reigns is indeed one of the deserving nominees to win this award.

Expand Tweet

Another reason behind Roman winning the Slammy Award 2024 is due to his insane rise in popularity since his villainous turn. The Big Dog character of Reigns is definitely one of the most popular in WWE but still fails to establish Reigns as the megastar, while the Tribal Chief character has seemingly already pulled off.

Also, if Roman Reigns becomes the Male Superstar of the Year in the Slammy Awards 2024, it will be marked as his second award in the same category. Back in 2014, Reigns won his first Male Star of the Year in this iconic event.

It will be intriguing to see what will happen at Slammy Awards 2024.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will win Male Superstar of the Year again in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion