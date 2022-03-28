5 WWE slaps that were as hard as Will Smith and Chris Rock

WWE is usually known for its hard-hitting action but today Hollywood took the cake. In front of the entire world at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith darted up the stage and delivered a resounding slap to comedian Chris Rock. It was one of the most shocking moments to take place at the event.

After Rock cracked a joke comparing Smith's wife Jada's hair to Demi Moore's in the film G.I Jane, the actor wasn't best pleased. He slapped him and returned to his seat, dropping F-bombs as the room tensed up.

Fans were quick to offer their take on the situation. While many were certain that the joke had legitimately infuriated the Aladdin actor, others suggested that the whole thing was staged, especially after witnessing Rock's reaction to getting slapped.

If the latter is indeed the case, then it was among the best we have ever seen. Staged slaps, when done right well and truly, make for resounding drama. One place that does them frequently and to great effect is WWE.

The biggest wrestling promotion in the world has given us lots of memorable moments, with some slaps part of the highlight reel as well. Making millions watch at home audibly gasp at a palm meeting the cheek is one of WWE's fortes.

So while Will Smith slapping Chris Rock will be talked about for years to come, here are five WWE slaps that struck just as hard, literally and otherwise.

#5. John Cena's slap on Brock Lesnar

One of WWE's most incredible brawls started with Cena slapping Lesnar

The John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry of 2012 ticked all the boxes. It was heated, personal, and came with an almighty brawl that earned its place in WWE's all-time highlight reel.

The brawl, however, started with Cena slapping Lesnar out of nowhere. After tensions had boiled over between the pair, The Leader of the Cenation took matters into his own hands, quite literally.

Cena stunned Lesnar with a hard slap that resulted in a chaotic brawl between the two superstars. The entire locker room came out to separate them, with the crowd in attendance and the millions watching at home eating it all up.

#4. Vince McMahon puts his hands on his WWE employee

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Vince McMahon had one of the most notable rivalries in wrestling history. Fans religiously tuned in to watch the two try and one-up with each other every single week.

The pinnacle of their rivalry came when it appeared the two would do battle in an actual match. Before the match, however, McMahon attempted to play mind games to get inside the head of his opponent. This included forcing Austin to wrestle with one hand tied behind his back after slapping him.

The slap popped the WWE Universe as they sat waiting in anticipation for the match to begin. Mr. McMahon slapping The Texas Rattlesnake was an iconic moment and a defining chapter in their rivalry.

#3. The Miz incurs the wrath of Renee Young

Miz earned a slap from Young for his comments

The Miz is a wrestler known for his sharp comments and scathing insults. He is also known for getting beaten up by superstars for his antics.

Miz never learns, however, and in December 21, 2016, fans saw him give an interview with Renee Young that made headlines for the wrong reasons. When she asked The A-Lister why he was so obsessed with her husband Dean Ambrose, he proceeded to say something incredibly offensive to her.

The former world champion suggested with a smug look that maybe they should talk about Young's obsession with Ambrose. He then received a hard slap from the anchor that fans all over the world talked about for weeks.

#2 Brie Bella knocks the smile off Stephanie McMahon's face

Brie Mode was in full effect as she whacked Stephanie across her face

Nothing screams revenge more than quitting your job and slapping your tormenting boss in the face before you leave. That is exactly what Brie Bella did to Stephanie McMahon at Payback 2014.

The Authority had put the pressure on then WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan to surrender his title or see his wife Brie get fired. Bryan ultimately volunteered to give up the championship to keep his wife in the job.

However, the Bella twin had other ideas. She made sure her husband kept his hard-earned title by quitting the company herself. As McMahon smiled in victory, Bryan's wife delivered a thunderous slap to her boss that popped the crowd.

#1. Stephanie McMahon makes the biggest mistake of her life in a WWE ring

If there is one person who should never be slapped, and for obvious reasons, it is Ronda Rousey. However, Stephanie McMahon is one person who didn't get the memo, and she put her hands on The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The Authority formally welcomed Rousey to WWE at the Elimination Chamber 2018. However, they ticked her off pretty quickly, with their antics resulting in the former UFC Champion putting Triple H through a table.

McMahon's emotions got the better of her as she slapped Rousey across the face. The glare she received after slapping her was enough for her to turn around and run. Over the next few weeks, WWE's authority figure would dearly pay for her actions.

Which one of these WWE incident is your favorite? Let us know in the comments down below.

