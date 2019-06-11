WWE SmackDown (11th June 2019): Start Time (US, UK, India), Predictions, Where to Watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 143 // 11 Jun 2019, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE SmackDown Live

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live will showcase the fallout of WWE Super ShowDown. It will also start the build-up to the next pay-per-view event of WWE, which happens to be taking place on the 23rd of June - WWE Stomping Grounds.

At WWE Super ShowDown, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship after a fierce match against Dolph Ziggler. Now, things are more difficult than ever for him, with Dolph Ziggler challenging him to a match at WWE Stomping Grounds, but this time, it will be inside a Steel Cage. WWE SmackDown is sure to see the rivalry build!

Kofi will team up with his newly returned teammate Big E as all three members of the New Day will take on Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns lost his match to Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown. After Shane held a celebration on RAW, it is time for the Big Dog to return and give an answer, as he will be facing Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds.

R-Truth will continue his attempts to hang on to the WWE Championship as things become even more contentious on the show.

Bayley lost her tag team match on WWE RAW against her opponent for Stomping Grounds, Alexa Bliss. Now it is her time to see if she can manage to bounce back from the devastating loss.

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Day and Date: Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 5:30 AM (India)

Advertisement

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on the USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 12th June.