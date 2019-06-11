×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown (11th June 2019): Start Time (US, UK, India), Predictions, Where to Watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live 

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Feature
143   //    11 Jun 2019, 17:30 IST

WWE SmackDown Live
WWE SmackDown Live

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live will showcase the fallout of WWE Super ShowDown. It will also start the build-up to the next pay-per-view event of WWE, which happens to be taking place on the 23rd of June - WWE Stomping Grounds.

At WWE Super ShowDown, Kofi Kingston retained his WWE Championship after a fierce match against Dolph Ziggler. Now, things are more difficult than ever for him, with Dolph Ziggler challenging him to a match at WWE Stomping Grounds, but this time, it will be inside a Steel Cage. WWE SmackDown is sure to see the rivalry build!

Kofi will team up with his newly returned teammate Big E as all three members of the New Day will take on Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns lost his match to Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown. After Shane held a celebration on RAW, it is time for the Big Dog to return and give an answer, as he will be facing Drew McIntyre at WWE Stomping Grounds.

R-Truth will continue his attempts to hang on to the WWE Championship as things become even more contentious on the show.

Bayley lost her tag team match on WWE RAW against her opponent for Stomping Grounds, Alexa Bliss. Now it is her time to see if she can manage to bounce back from the devastating loss.

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Day and Date: Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 5:30 AM (India)

Advertisement

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on the USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 12th June.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns WWE Championship WWE 24/7 Championship
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown (30th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (2nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (23rd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (21st May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after MITB 2019 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (14th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live before Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Mar 25, 2019: Live Streaming, Start Time Info. & more
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (4th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank (19th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of MITB 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (28th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us