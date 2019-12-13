WWE SmackDown (13th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown before TLC 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Dec 2019, 13:21 IST SHARE

How will the Big Dog respond after last week's humiliation?

Roman Reigns thought he would thwart the efforts of King Corbin to humiliate him last week. The Lonewolf had made a promise that he would leave The Big Dog embarrassed at the end of the night and he achieved it as Reigns was left tied to the ring, covered in dog food.

Tonight, Reigns will be unchained and he will be out for vengeance against Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Could we expect a strong response from The Big Dog on SmackDown or will King Corbin have the upper hand over Reigns yet again?

Bray Wyatt has been running riot ever since coming to SmackDown. First, he targeted Daniel Bryan who he defeated at Survivor Series. What happened next in the feud was truly disturbing. Just when we thought the Yes Movement was back, The Fiend attacked Bryan and tore his hair right from the scalp after dragging him to the depths of hell. We have not heard from the former WWE Champion ever since.

Last week, Wyatt challenged The Miz for a match at TLC 2019 and made things personal after showing the A-Lister a picture of The Universal Champion with his wife and kids. Later, he laid out The Miz backstage with a Sister Abigail as well.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this week as The Miz will be ready to confront his TLC opponent a couple of days ahead of the PPV. Will we see a confrontation between the two Superstars and will we finally see Daniel Bryan as well?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Day and Date: Friday, 13th December 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Advertisement

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 14th December.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!