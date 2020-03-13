WWE SmackDown (13th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What will be Cena's response to Wyatt?

First off, we hope all of you and your families are safe and healthy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe. COVID-19 has also forced WWE to make some last-minute changes in the wake of what is happening around the globe and tonight's SmackDown will come to us from the Performance Center with no live audience present at the show.

However, we have three epic returns that will truly be the highlight of tonight's episode. The Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy, makes his long awaited return from injury and will be addressing the fans. Currently, Hardy is not a part of any storyline and is without an opponent for WrestleMania 36. It will be interesting to see if someone will indeed step up to challenge the former WWE Champion and make his return memorable.

What will Hardy have in store for the WWE Universe?

Paige makes her return tonight and she means business. The former Divas Champion will be confronting the self-proclaimed Role Model, Bayley, who has been successful enough to thwart away competition from all fronts.

The WWE Backstage star will be looking to set the record straight with the SmackDown Women's Champion and try to provide some advice.

Will Bayley listen to Paige?

Last week, Bray Wyatt or rather Ramblin Rabbit revealed why The Fiend went after John Cena and challenged him for a match at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt's loss to the Cenation Leader six years ago started a downward spiral for the former WWE Champion and his evolution into The Fiend.

Cena will be returning this week to SmackDown and address the WWE Universe and respond to Wyatt's warning from last week. What does the Cenation Leader have in store for us? Most importantly, will The Fiend make his presence felt tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 13th March 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 14th March 2020.

