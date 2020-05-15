WWE SmackDown (15th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown after Money In The Bank

Mr. MITB returns to SmackDown

SmackDown returns with a whole new episode and Mr. Money In The Bank returns home. After climbing the corporate ladder, Otis finally grabbed the briefcase and now has a choice to make. And to help him, The Miz will be there along with a special edition of Miz TV on this week's SmackDown.

Otis has had an incredible few months. After winning the heart of the girl of his dreams, Mandy Rose, the Heavy Machinery member has been on a roll. The biggest question on the mind of the WWE Universe will be which championship he will go after.

Could we see the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, who will make the decision easy for him or will the former MITB winner, The Miz, have a few tips to give to Otis?

Charlotte Flair returns to SmackDown as the NXT Women's Champion for the first time and The Queen is all set to address the WWE Universe. Charlotte has been scouting her competition well and it will be interesting to see if someone will step up to challenge The Queen tonight.

SmackDown is currently ruled by The Role Model, Bayley, who actually dethroned Charlotte on her last appearance on the Blue brand. Will we see a showdown once again between the two champions?

Because of the prevailing conditions around the globe, Sami Zayn has been left stranded at home and this has forced the hand of the management. The Critic Of The Critics was stripped of the Intercontinental title and a tournament has been announced to crown the new champion.

The brackets and the Superstars competing in the tournament is set to be announced on tonight's show and it will be interesting to see who will square off for the prestigious title.

Could we see Nakamura and Cesaro looking to bring the title back to The Artist Collective or will someone like a Jeff Hardy look to cement his legacy with one more IC title run?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 15th May 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 16th May 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!