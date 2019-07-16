WWE SmackDown (16th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules 2019

What will happen in the Town Hall Meeting held by Shane O'Mac?

It has not been a great one week for the self-proclaimed Best In The World, Shane McMahon. After getting a Stunner from Kevin Owens last week to close the episode of SmackDown Live, Shane O'Mac and Drew McIntyre came up short against Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

KO's comments have caused a stir amongst the Superstars and many came out in support of the Prizefighter. So the SmackDown Live Commissioner has decided to hold a Townhall Meeting to allow any Superstar to come up and talk regarding their views.

Will anyone actually step up and voice their complaints and grievances?

Daniel Bryan was in a state of shock after his and Rowan's loss to New Day on Sunday. With the loss of the Tag Team Championships, the Planet's Champion realised his dream to save the division has come to an end.

However, he will be making a career altering announcement tonight! What does the former WWE Champion have in his mind for the WWE Universe?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics, have been hiding from challenges ever since winning the titles at WrestleMania 35.

But The Kabuki Warriors have been hot on their tails and will finally get their shot at the Championships this week. Will the IIconics reign come to an end or will we have new Women's Tag Team champions?

The rivalry between Ember Moon and the duo of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose has been intense. The War Goddess has made it clear that rivalry is far from over and will team up with a mystery partner to face the duo tonight. Who could it be?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Day and Date: Tuesday, July 16th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 17th July.

