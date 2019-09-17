WWE SmackDown (17th September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Clash Of Champions 2019

Will the New Day silence the trio of Randy Orton and The Revival?

Clash of Champions proved to be a bittersweet experience for the New Day. While Kofi Kingston was able to retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, the duo of Xavier Woods and Big E lost the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships to The Revival.

New Day will be looking to regroup and knockoff the trio on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live.

Will the power of positivity reign supreme or will Orton and The Revival continue to torment The New Day?

Monday Night RAW witnessed the crowning of a new King as Baron Corbin knocked off a spirited performance from Chad Gable to win the King Of The Ring tournament. The Lone Wolf will now be officially coronated on tonight's episode.

Erick Rowan shocked everyone as he defeated Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions. However, he got a little help from a returning Luke Harper who helped in putting The Big Dog down.

Rowan will now sit down to discuss about his victory and answer some unresolved questions as well.

The closing of last week's episode left the WWE Universe in shock as Shane McMahon fired Kevin Owens after his loss to Chad Gable in the King Of The Ring tournament. There is still no official word as to why this decision was taken and now the self-proclaimed Best In The World is set to offer some clarity.

Is it truly the end of the road for KO?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Day and Date: Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 18th September.

