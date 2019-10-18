WWE SmackDown (18th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Will The Big Dog win the Intercontinental Championship from Nakamura?

The brilliant start to SmackDown's new era is set to continue with a dream match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn was unhappy with the fact that The King of Strong Style and himself were drafted as third-round picks and took to social media to express his displeasure.

Nakamura-san & I were eligible to be drafted together & got picked in the 3rd round by #Smackdown.



Imagine being able to get a generation-defining performer AND the Intercontinental Champion together in one pick & still deciding to pick The Big D Roman Reigns first. Unreal. - SZ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 17, 2019

The Big Dog responded to this with a tweet of his own and challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the title and the champion accepted the challenge.

Don’t concern yourself with the Big D Sami 🤣 but if you and Shin want to go from 3rd round to face #1...you know where to find me.



And bring the #ICTitle with you. #BigDog #BigDeal #SmackDown https://t.co/6vgIAvilKe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 17, 2019

⁉️Are we talking about same thing?

If the Big Dog wants to play, I ’ll allow him to come into #MyYard with #treats https://t.co/dcttC8xJE2 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) October 17, 2019

These two did come face to face during the 2018 Royal Rumble match where Nakamura eliminated The Big Dog last to emerge victorious. Can The King of Strong Style defeat Reigns in singles competition or will The Big Dog capture the IC Title?

Bayley shocked everyone last week as she underwent a change in character and also dethroned The Queen, Charlotte Flair, to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Now the rejuvenated women's division on the Blue brand will be on full display as Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella will battle it out in a six-pack challenge to earn a shot at Bayley and her crown.

Who will come out top in this match?

With a huge Tag Team Turmoil set to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, the tag teams of the Blue brand will be looking to make an impact as Heavy Machinery and New Day joining forces to take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival and the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Roode & Ziggler.

Which team will position themselves as the benchmark on the SmackDown tag team division?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Day and Date: Friday, 18th October 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 19th October.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.