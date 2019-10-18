WWE SmackDown (18th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown
The brilliant start to SmackDown's new era is set to continue with a dream match between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.
Sami Zayn was unhappy with the fact that The King of Strong Style and himself were drafted as third-round picks and took to social media to express his displeasure.
The Big Dog responded to this with a tweet of his own and challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the title and the champion accepted the challenge.
These two did come face to face during the 2018 Royal Rumble match where Nakamura eliminated The Big Dog last to emerge victorious. Can The King of Strong Style defeat Reigns in singles competition or will The Big Dog capture the IC Title?
Bayley shocked everyone last week as she underwent a change in character and also dethroned The Queen, Charlotte Flair, to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Now the rejuvenated women's division on the Blue brand will be on full display as Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella will battle it out in a six-pack challenge to earn a shot at Bayley and her crown.
Who will come out top in this match?
With a huge Tag Team Turmoil set to take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, the tag teams of the Blue brand will be looking to make an impact as Heavy Machinery and New Day joining forces to take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival and the former RAW Tag Team Champions, Roode & Ziggler.
Which team will position themselves as the benchmark on the SmackDown tag team division?
Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!
WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time
Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Day and Date: Friday, 18th October 2019
Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?
WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.
How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?
WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 19th October.
Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.