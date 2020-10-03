WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed (2nd October, 2020)

This week’s episode of SmackDown once again delivered an entertaining episode. The show kickstarted with a special segment featuring Roman Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion was set to be declared as the Tribal Chief, but he denied the honour. The Champion felt that he can’t be called by that title unless Jey Uso shows him more respect.

The show also saw the return of Kevin Owens to SmackDown as a part of brand-to-brand invitation. The WWE Superstar hosted the KO Show and welcomed Alex Bliss as his guest. But Owens got more than we had bargained for and ended up being involved in a rather unpleasant encounter. In addition to that, we also saw The Lucha House party members further involve in an altercation after Matt Riddle replaced Kalisto in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and King Corbin.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us on tonight’s episode of SmackDown and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Impressed on SmackDown: Jey Uso

Jey Uso is looking better than ever

Roman Reigns’ heel turn gave the entire WWE Universe everything that they have wanted to see for years now. But it also brought something that no one expected – the rise of Jey Uso. This week’s episode of SmackDown confirmed that the ongoing feud between Jey Uso and his cousin Roman Reigns would continue on SmackDown.

Both Superstars came face to face once again on SmackDown tonight. Reigns was set to be crowned as the Tribal Chief, but he refused because ‘he’ wouldn’t acknowledge him as the head of the family. Hence, Reigns proposed another title match at Hell in a Cell in which he will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso.

After Reigns left the ring, AJ Styles walked out and told Jey Uso that he would always be on the sidelines. The latter didn’t like those words and immediately attacked Styles. Both Superstars locked horns in an incredible match that saw both men look equally good inside the ring. One of the epic spots in the match saw Jey Uso hit AJ Styles with a clothesline on top of the rope while the latter was trying to attempt a Phenomenal Forearm.

After an entertaining back and forth, Jey Uso finally managed to pick a much-deserved victory over The Phenomenal One. As was confirmed on SmackDown, Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the title once again at the pay-per-view later this month. However, as of now, the only details revealed about this match suggest that the stakes will be ‘incredibly high’.