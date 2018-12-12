WWE SmackDown 2018: 5 things we learned from this week’s episode (December 11, 2018)

Asuka took down the two women she will compete against at TLC

The last episode of SmackDown before Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2018 took place on December 11. There were a couple of matches for the event that were announced before the night, while most were revealed on the show itself.

The show relied heavily on promos and segments, including one from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, a rap battle between SmackDown’s top three tag teams, and segments with The Miz and Randy Orton. Apart from that, we did see some good action take place in the ring.

The entire episode worked towards the final build before the TLC event and gave us a glimpse of the last match from the main roster for the event in the form of Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio in a Chairs match.

Overall, there were a few interesting things that were told to us during the show. We have carefully made up a list of 5 things that we learned from last night’s show. Take a look at them and share your views in the comments below.

#5 The Women’s Revolution is still not here

One of the biggest shocks of the night was the fact that a scheduled match did not take place! General Manager Paige had scheduled a match between Mandy Rose and Naomi prior to the event.

Both superstars had even gone ahead and hyped the match on their social media ahead of the event. However, surprisingly enough, the match never took place on the main card. No injuries or issues were reported which may have caused the match to get canceled.

Thanks GM... I am what’s best for business so u made a good call😉 https://t.co/m1XQn6KWGp — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 10, 2018

It seems like the match was replaced by an odd segment which involved The Miz and Shane McMahon which is a shame. The two men took on Chip and Chad in a match that did absolutely nothing for the two men.

The match was probably pushed in to lead to a WrestleMania match of some sort between the two men, but nothing that has happened to this point has been enough to spark the interest of the WWE Universe.

Women’s matches getting axed is a clear indication that they are still being treated as the second-class division, and only one women’s match took place in the entire night, which also endured a promo by Randy Orton which accomplished nothing before TLC.

