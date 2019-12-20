WWE SmackDown (20th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown after TLC 2019

Will Cesaro and Nakamura cause a major upset tonight?

Following an impressive title defense at TLC 2019, The New Day will square off against the team of Cesaro and the Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston and Big E were able to keep The Revival away last Sunday and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going. However, they would vary of the threat The Artist and The Swiss Cyborg will possess.

The duo knocked off Heavy Machinery last week and will be eyeing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Sami Zayn will surely have a big role to play during the match as the manager has given direction to the careers of both Cesaro and Nakamura.

Can villainous duo defeat the champions and stake their claim at the title?

Last week, Dana Brooke stepped up to challenge and took on the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. Even though she fell short, Brooke was able to impress everyone and a certain Animal as well.

This week she challenged Bayley for another match which the champion accepted. Will Brooke cause a major upset tonight?

At TLC, the WWE Universe witnessed their very own Daniel Bryan return and layout Bray Wyatt. The Leader Of The Yes Movement had a new look and seems like has gone back to his American Dragon persona which made him a cult figure in the wrestling business.

The fans will be eager to listen from Bryan and will be hoping that he will be going on a hunt for The Fiend.

What will the former WWE Champion have to say to his fans?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Barclay's Center, Brooklyn, NY

Day and Date: Friday, 20th December 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 21st December.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!