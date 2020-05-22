WWE SmackDown (22nd May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What will happen on SmackDown as Charlotte and Bayley come face-to-face?

SmackDown comes our way from WWE's Performance Center and tonight's show will be headlined by a huge Champion vs Champion match. The Intercontinental Championship tournament will also continue while Otis & Mandy Rose will look to end their rivalry with Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler and move on.

Last week's SmackDown had a guest in the form of The Queen, Charlotte Flair. The current NXT Women's Champion explained to us why she was on the Blue brand yet again and has been making appearances on all three WWE shows. Before she could continue, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks made their way to the ring and started firing shots at The Queen.

However, Charlotte fired back at the duo and had some tough questions to ask The Boss. Tonight, The Queen and The Role Model will renew their rivalry in a match that is worthy of main eventing any PPV. Who will come out on top in this epic encounter and what role will Banks play in the outcome?

The Intercontinental Championship tournament was off to a grand start last week as we saw Elias defeat King Corbin while Daniel Bryan got the better of Drew Gulak. This week, we have two more first-round matches as Sheamus will take on Jeff Hardy while AJ Styles will renew his rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Celtic Warrior has been at odds with The Charismatic Enigma and has been blaming the former World Champion for trying to steal his spotlight. Tonight, these two will finally get to settle their scores inside a WWE ring.

AJ Styles was a surprise entrant in the tournament given that he is a RAW Superstar and the IC title is defended only on SmackDown. He will be going up against Nakamura who will be aiming to bring the championship back to The Artist Collective. In what is a WrestleMania 34 rematch, which of these two fine athletes will emerge victorious?

In what has been one of the personal storylines in recent times, Mandy Rose and Otis will team up to face against Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler. It was not too long ago that Rose and Deville were inseparable and were working as a team. Now, they are bitter rivals who are ready to destroy each other.

Dolph Ziggler and Otis have history between each other as well as The Showoff tried to steal Rose away from the current Mr. Money In the Bank. What will happen when these four Superstars collide on SmackDown?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 22nd May 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 23rd May 2020.

