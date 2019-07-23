WWE SmackDown (23rd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 136 // 23 Jul 2019, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will answer Kofi's SummerSlam challenge?

After an exciting RAW Reunion, the focus of the WWE Universe will shift to SmackDown Live as there are a few issues that need to be addressed heading into SummerSlam.

Kofi Kingston produced an impressive performance to regain his WWE Championship over Samoa Joe at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. Last week, The Samoan Submission Machine, Elias and Randy Orton confronted the champion saying they should be next-in-line for a championship match.

But the WWE Champion intends to issue his own challenge tonight and wants someone to step up to the plate and accept his challenge. Will he choose someone from the three that challenged him last week? Or will the Dreadlocked Dynamo select a fresh opponent?

It is safe to say, Kevin Owens has been a thorn on the side of the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World,' Shane McMahon. The SmackDown Live Commissioner has eaten three Stunners in the past two weeks, and now Shane O'Mac has promised to address KO.

Will Shane respond to KO's challenge to SummerSlam, where if he lost the match, the Prizefighter will quit WWE!

Ember Moon received a big-time opportunity last week when she was handed a SmackDown Live Women's Championship match by the champion, Bayley, for SummerSlam.

The Phenom will now face off against Charlotte Flair, one of the most decorated female Superstars in the entire WWE roster.

Will The War Goddess pick up some much-needed momentum heading into the Biggest Party Of The Summer? Or will the Queen make her way back into the title picture?

Just one night after RAW Reunion, Shawn Michaels will be coming to the Blue Brand and will be joining the commentary team.

Advertisement

What will HBK bring to SmackDown Live?

Daniel Bryan was all set to make his career-altering announcement last week. But he was cut-off by the New Day and the Planet's Champion left the arena without saying a word.

Will Bryan finally reveal his announcement?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Day and Date: Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 24th July.

Catch all the SmackDown Live updates from the 23rd July 2019 edition of SmackDown Live right here.