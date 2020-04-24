WWE SmackDown (24th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown will be headlined by Triple H's 25th Anniversary celebrations

Tonight's SmackDown is set to be a special one. Apart from the fact that we will have a title match and two Money In The Bank qualifiers, WWE will also celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Triple H.

The Game has been one of the greatest performers of all time. He has been part of some incredible matches, awesome storylines, and memorable moments. The Cerebral Assassin has dazzled the fans with his versatility and tonight would be the perfect stage to celebrate his illustrious career.

What surprises will be awaiting The Game on tonight's show?

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross are fighting champions and they will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Carmella & Dana Brooke. The Goddess and WWE's Twisted Sister have shown great chemistry but will face The Princess Of Staten Island and Brooke, who will be looking to add to her victory in the MITB qualifier against Naomi last week.

Can Cross & Bliss retain their titles or will we have new champions crowned tonight?

The Money In The Bank qualifiers continue this week as Drew Gulak and King Corbin collide on the men's side. Corbin was on a mean streak last week as he brutally assaulted Elias last week putting The Drifter on the sidelines. Gulak has been impressive ever since joining forces with Daniel Bryan, who has already booked his place in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Over in the women's division, longtime rivals Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans will look to settle the score once and for all. Evans came close to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship but Banks proved to be the difference-maker that night and cost the Sassy Southern Belle the title.

Who will secure a spot in this year's unique Money In The Bank Ladder matches?

The mind games have already begun. Last week, the Universal Champion Braun Strowman received a gift from his past, courtesy of Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among Men received his old Black Sheep mask during his time with The Wyatt Family.

Tonight, we take a closer look into this rivalry between the two Superstars who were once fighting side by side and are now ready to tear each other apart at the MITB PPV.

Will we get an episode of Firefly Fun House tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 24th April 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 25th April 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!