WWE SmackDown (24th September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of last SmackDown Live on USA Network

This week's episode of SmackDown Live marks the end of the show being broadcast on the USA Network. Following this week, WWE SmackDown will be moving to FOX on Fridays.

This week Carmella, who rescued Charlotte Flair last week and is now the new 24/7 Champion, will team up with Charlotte to take on the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Kofi Kingston has accepted the challenge laid down by Brock Lesnar last week. Lesnar hit him with an F5 and left him lying in the ring.

Before Kofi puts his title up for grabs next week, the WWE Champion will feature in a sit-down interview on this week's SmackDown Live.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan were on the wrong side of what appears to be a misunderstanding. With Harper and Rowan revealed as the culprits, and with Rowan having turned on Daniel Bryan, will Reigns and Bryan try to reach an understanding on this week's episode of SmackDown Live?

Aside from this, it is intriguing to see what could happen with the 24/7 title tomorrow, as Carmella, the holder, is scheduled to be in a match.

Also, how will Kevin Owens' lawsuit against Shane McMahon turn out?

Find out all this and more by tuning into SmackDown Live.

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Day and Date: Tuesday, September 24th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown can be viewed live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 25th September.

