WWE SmackDown (25th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 88 // 25 Oct 2019, 09:32 IST

Can we expect fireworks when Velasquez and Lesnar will come face to face?

When Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship a few weeks before, no one expected Cain Velasquez to debut and launch an attack on The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar was forced to retreat as he was truly shocked to see a ghost from his past. In the weeks that followed, Velasquez joined WWE and was given a shot at Lesnar and his WWE Championship at Crown Jewel.

The two camps have engaged in a battle of words and this week these two Superstars will be under the same roof with Paul Heyman and Rey Mysterio in their corners. The WWE Universe would surely be on the edge of their seats to see what would happen when Lesnar and Velasquez will come under the same roof.

Can we expect some fireworks before Crown Jewel?

The teams have been set as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will go face to face their squads will go head to head in a five on five tag team match. The Nature Boy's newest recruit, Drew McIntyre, made a huge impact this week when he dominated Ricochet on RAW.

Flair will be riding high on confidence after Monday night and will be joined by Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin. The Hulkster will have his captain, Roman Reigns, by his side along with Ali and Shorty G as both these legends will come face to face in a special edition of Miz TV.

Can The A-Lister ensure that things will not go out of control?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Day and Date: Friday, 25th October 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 26th October.

