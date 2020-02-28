WWE SmackDown (28th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown after Super ShowDown

John Cena returns to SmackDown tomorrow night

At WWE Super ShowDown, fans witnessed Hall of Famer Goldberg becoming the first person to pin 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and become the Universal Champion for the second time in his career.

It has been announced that the newly crowned Universal Champion will be on SmackDown tomorrow night. So, what's next for Goldberg? And will 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt emerge to confront The Icon or will he target someone else from the Blue brand?

The Miz and John Morrison reunited after nearly 11 years to successfully dethrone SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia albeit it was done in controversial fashion. Will Kofi Kingston and Big E confront the new tag team champions tomorrow night or will Miz and Morrison get new contenders for their titles?

Super ShowDown also saw Bayley successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against former titleholder Naomi. Both Superstars put on an impressive performance and created history in Saudi Arabia. Will Naomi be there tomorrow night to challenge Bayley once again?

Also, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena will return to the Blue brand after a long time on tomorrow night. It was nearly 18 years ago when Cena made his debut as a rookie Superstar to answer Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's open challenge.

What will The Cenation Leader have to say as SmackDown looks forward to getting pumped up for WrestleMania season?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Day and Date: Friday, 28th February 2020

Advertisement

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 29th February.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!