WWE SmackDown (2nd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live

Alan John
ANALYST
Preview
99   //    02 Jul 2019, 14:55 IST

How will Kofi react to New Day's loss on Monday Night RAW?
How will Kofi react to New Day's loss on Monday Night RAW?

Samoa Joe has surely got the number of Kofi Kingston. After laying out the WWE Champion last week on RAW, The Samoan Submission Machine continued this week as he made the Dreadlock Dynamo pass out with the Coquina Clutch.

With the championship match fast approaching, how will Kofi and New Day bounce back from their loss on Monday? Will we see Joe make an appearance on SmackDown Live using the Wildcard rule?

Last Tuesday, Bayley was defeated in one of the biggest upsets of the year as Nikki Cross defeated the SmackDown Live Women's Champion to get another opportunity for Alexa Bliss.

Can The Hugger regroup before one more round with The Goddess at WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

As Kofi has his hands full with Samoa Joe, the rest of the New Day will be looking to get some gold of their own by challenging the SmackDown Live Tag-Team champions, The New Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan.

The Planet's Champion and Rowan did get pinned last week by the New Day and Big E and Xavier Woods could be in line for a title match.

What could transpire this week?

After being tormented for many weeks, Ember Moon had a chance to get her revenge last week, when she squared off against Sonya Deville. But the War Goddess came up short, as a distraction from Mandy Rose secured the win for Deville.

Will Moon finally get her revenge?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Day and Date: Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 3rd July.

Catch all the Smackdown live updates from the 25th June 2019 edition of SmackDown Live right here.

WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Samoa Joe WWE Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
