WWE SmackDown: 3 botches and mistakes you missed this week (15th November 2019)

Phillipa Marie

There were some shocking botches last night on SmackDown

It was the penultimate episode of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series last night and it was a show that contained more build-up to one of the company's biggest shows of the year. Survivor Series is billed as the one night of the year that RAW and SmackDown collide, but this year will be a little different since NXT has finally been given the chance to be part of the show.

This has led to constant invasions between NXT and the main roster, whilst RAW and SmackDown haven't had to invade each other this year because NXT has taken the fight to them and in turn, they have then headed to Full Sail to continue the feud.

This week NXT invaded once again as SmackDown sent a clear message to their Women's Division whilst The Undisputed Era continued to taunt the New Day ahead of their showdown this weekend.

Despite the fact that this week was another solid episode, there were a number of awkward moments throughout the episode that were spotted by members of the WWE Universe.

#3 Mustafa Ali had to hang on

Mustafa Ali helped his team pick up the win

It's been a fantastic week for Ali, since he was able to get his name back a few days ago so that he can now be called Mustafa Ali once again, and last night on SmackDown, he teamed up with Shorty G and defeated former Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in order to retain their place in the SmackDown Survivor Series team.

That being said, there were a number of close calls in the match, including a spot where Bobby Roode threw him over the rope. But when he did, it seemed to have been with much more force than Ali expected, since he almost fell out of the ring and needed to recover fast in order to deliver the followup kick.

