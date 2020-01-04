WWE SmackDown: 3 botches and mistakes you missed this week (January 3, 2020)

There were some interesting botches last night on SmackDown

It was the first episode of Friday Night SmackDown in 2020 last night, and the show kicked off the year in style with the likes of Sheamus, The Usos, and John Morrison making their WWE returns.

Elias and Roman Reigns announced their places in the men's Royal Rumble match, whilst the feud between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks advanced.

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend also continued to build towards their showdown at The Royal Rumble, while The Usos' return helped Reigns to even the numbers in his feud with King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

It was a stacked two hours of wrestling again this week, but it was also a week that contained several botches and mistakes.

#3 The cameraman forgets his position

The cameraman tripped over during SmackDown's main event

The main event on this week's show saw Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler team up against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, but the match was never going to be a straight forward one since The Fiend made his presence known so that his feud with Bryan could continue to move forward.

The Fiend interfered in the match, and while he and Bryan were fighting on the outside of the ring, a cameraman was looking to get a good picture of the two men brawling, but he accidentally stepped in front of the cameraman who was filming the action.

After stepping in front of the screen, the cameraman noticed that he was in the way and tried to move quickly but tripped over and out of shot. It was an unusual thing to happen in a WWE main event, but the fact that there was a brawl on the outside could have meant that the cameraman was unaware that the feed had reverted to the hard cam, which he was blocking.

