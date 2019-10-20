WWE SmackDown: 3 Botches and mistakes you probably missed this week (18th October 2019)

The botches continued following SmackDown's move over to FOX

WWE SmackDown celebrated its third successive week on the FOX Network this week as the build-up to Crown Jewel on October 31st continued. The main storyline seemed as though it was looking at the team of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns as a cohesive unit, whilst this was the week where SmackDown was able to introduce its new roster to the world.

All of the women who were moved over to SmackDown as part of the Draft were able to feature this week as there was a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the #1 contender to Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. Sasha Banks also appeared alongside Bayley on Miz TV

Braun Strowman squashed Drew Gulak in order to send a message to Tyson Fury ahead of Crown Jewel, whilst Roman Reigns was named as Captain of Team Hogan since Seth Rollins was forced to drop out since he's now focused on The Fiend.

Even though WWE presented a stacked show once again this week on FOX, there were still a number of interesting botches and mistakes throughout.

#3. What is that sound?

The SmackDown production team had a number of issues again this week

Throughout a number of the matches last night on SmackDown, there was a low pitched noise that sounded as though the production team was testing the mics quite loudly. Many of the audience members turned and looked when they heard the noise thinking that it was someone coming out, but instead, it was seemingly just the team once again struggling with sound issues.

The production team has had a number of issues since the switch over to FOX and sound seems to be one of their biggest issues. Luckily it wasn't as noticeable this week so the problem seems to be heading in the right direction. Hopefully, it will be completely resolved by next week when WWE presents the final SmackDown Live ahead of Crown Jewel.

