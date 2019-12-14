WWE SmackDown: 3 Botches you missed this week (December 13th, 2019)

There were some shocking botches last night on SmackDown

It was the final show before TLC last night in Milwaukee but even though no more matches were officially added to the TLC card, there was plenty of storyline buildup for the fans to sink their teeth into.

The highlight of the night was Bray Wyatt having some Firefly Fun in Miz and Maryse's house since he left another warning for his TLC opponent when Monroe was seen playing with a doll that looked very much like the female version of The Fiend.

Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin continued to build towards their Tables, Ladders and Chairs match tomorrow night, whilst The Revival and The New Day also got into the action as Friday Night SmackDown once again went off the air with a bang last night.

Even though the show was completely stacked as always, there were several botches that many fans may have missed throughout the show.

#3 Michael Cole's commentary

Michael Cole's commentary last night on SmackDown was shocking

There has been a lot said online about Jim Ross' commentary over on AEW over the past few weeks, but it could be argued that Michael Cole was on the same level last night on SmackDown.

The WWE veteran tripped over his words a number of times, forgot the name of the sponsors for the episode of the show on the FOX Network and then called the names of moves by the wrong name several times.

Cole appeared to be having quite a rough night on commentary, but that easily could have been down to the fact that SmackDown was another fantastic episode and he couldn't keep up with the action. Hopefully, this is fixed on Sunday night when WWE rolls into Minneapolis, Minnesota for the final pay-per-view of 2019.

