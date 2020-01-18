WWE SmackDown: 3 botches you missed this week (January 17th, 2020)

Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020

It was an interesting episode of SmackDown this week

It was the penultimate episode of SmackDown ahead of Royal Rumble next weekend, which meant that there were several matches announced for the PPV, including Lacey Evans challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Shorty G taking on Sheamus, and even Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship in a strap match.

It was as stacked a show as ever, with Roman Reigns being able to overcome the numbers game with help from The Usos as he put Robert Roode through a table so that he could announce that his match with King Corbin at Royal Rumble would be a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It was another episode of SmackDown that was full of action but some eagle-eyed fans also spotted several interesting errors.

#3 Whose glasses are those?

The show kicked off with Kane making a special appearance on SmackDown to build up the Rumble match next weekend but in the process, he managed to provoke The Fiend. When the masked figure finally made his presence known, Daniel Bryan was there to fend off an attack and help his former Team Hell No teammate before The Fiend tried to escape.

It was when The Fiend escaped, and Bryan looked to take a piece of him away, that Bryan put his hand into the hole in the ring and pulled out a pair of glasses along with Wyatt's hair. The leader of the Yes! Movement didn't even acknowledge the glasses, which means that they probably weren't supposed to be there.

#2 Bayley botches her lines

It was a rough night for Bayley. The SmackDown Women's Champion didn't have a match at the beginning of the show, but after her friend Sasha Banks suffered an injury in a backstage attack by Lacey Evans, she was forced to step in.

When producer Adam Pearce informed Bayley that she would have to wrestle, she was so angry that she messed up her lines. Bayley was supposed to say that she refused to put her title on the line against Evans but instead, she said, "Ok but I'm not putting my line against Lacey she doesn't deserve that title opportunity." Bayley was later pinned by Evans and will now be defending her title against The Sassy Southern Belle at Royal Rumble.

#1 John Morrison botches Starship Pain

John Morrison returned to action in a WWE ring for the first time in more than eight years last night on SmackDown. But whilst he was able to win his match against Big E to complete the perfect in-ring return, there were several botches throughout the match.

Morrison's biggest botch came when he delivered Starship Pain to Big E but it was clear that the move was miles away from his opponent and didn't make any kind of contact at all.

Did you spot any more botches last night on SmackDown? Share your findings in the comments section below...