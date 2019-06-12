WWE SmackDown: 3 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 11, 2019)

Many superstars are getting consumed in such rivalries

Following a decent event in Saudi Arabia, there were a lot of hopes pinned to the first Raw after Super ShowDown, but fans did not get what they were expecting. This led to a lot to be desired from the blue brand this week.

Fans were expecting some major angles to play out as WWE has already announced four top title matches for the next pay-per-view event, Stomping Grounds.

While WWE brought out the biggest Superstars they have in their roster, they failed to make as big of an impact as they would have expected to make.

This led to them committing many mistakes, which had a lot of impact on the Superstars involved and not just the storylines that they’re a part of.

In this article, we will look at the 3 biggest mistakes that WWE made on this week’s episode of SmackDown and how it will have an impact on the Superstars involved going forward.

#3 Not turning Bliss against Nikki

WWE should make the angle about Alexa Bliss using Nikki Cross for her own benefits

Nikki Cross found life on the main roster recently after months of being off TV. She’s making every moment count now as she has been aligned with the former Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bliss was acting like a nice babyface until the creatives quickly decided to keep her heel on SmackDown last week after appearing as a babyface on Raw. Cross, on the other hand, still seems to be playing a babyface character and trying her best to impress her new friend through her in-ring talent.

While it made sense to have Bayley compete against someone close to Bliss before Stomping Grounds, feeding the babyface Cross to her seemed like a mistake. WWE should have protected this rivalry, and instead built on a story between Bliss and Cross where one remained a heel while the other played a babyface which could have ultimately led to a feud between the two after Stomping Grounds.

