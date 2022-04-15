WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises- Unexpected title change caused by interference, female star squashes male talent 

WWE SmackDown is the show to watch this week. The lineup looks absolutely stacked. There is an Intercontinental Championship match between Ricochet and Jinder Mahal, as well as a massive contest between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn.

Of course, there's bound to be a surprise or two on the show. We've jotted down a few twists and turns that could make the show memorable from our end. Feel free to add your own WWE SmackDown surprises in the comments section.

Yes, WrestleMania may be in the rearview mirror, but the interest generated from the event needs to be maintained in the long haul. Now is the period when storylines need to be set in stone as we build to the upcoming premium live events.

Feel free to voice your thoughts on any of the three surprises mentioned here in the section below.

#3 Another Indian Superstar aligns with Jinder Mahal and helps him become the Intercontinental Champion

Ricochet and Jinder Mahal will go to war on WWE SmackDown, and there's every chance that the latter could win the title. If you look at what's happening on WWE RAW right now, with the way Veer Mahaan is being pushed, it's clear that India is an important market for the company.

To make Ricochet look strong, he could overcome both Mahal and Shanky. Just when he is about to pick up the victory, NXT Superstar Guru Raaj, a young man who's shown lots of promise, could cost him the big win. Raaj has a high-flying style, unlike the strongman style that most Indians are known for, which could serve him well.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez destroys WWE SmackDown Superstar Angel in a squash match

Raquel showed up on WWE SmackDown last week and was immediately greeted by Los Lotharios, who wanted to plant a kiss on her cheeks. She would have none of it and let her intentions be known. To showcase what a powerhouse she truly is, could she maybe take on one or perhaps both men and squash them?

It would immediately set her apart and establish her as a viable challenger for either Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair, whoever is the reigning Champion. The company is invested in her as a performer and is determined to make her look bulletproof. An inter-gender match wouldn't hurt in this particular case.

#1 RK-Bro shows up on WWE SmackDown to align with Shinsuke Nakamura

While Shinsuke Nakamura goes after Roman Reigns' titles, Riddle and Randy Orton have a bone to pick with his cousins, The Usos. The RAW Tag Team Champions could crash WWE SmackDown and offer some backup and support to take down the family that rules the brand.

The brand split isn't as set in stone as it was once. Crossovers are almost always fun and are a treat for fans watching the show.

