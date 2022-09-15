WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - Major change in character for a top Superstar, Sami Zayn receives an offer

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown should be one to watch out for, even without the surprises mentioned in this article. Triple H has been championing quality television, and there's no reason why this episode won't be stellar.

So, with that said, here are 3 WWE SmackDown surprises that we could potentially see during the show.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts and views on what we've mentioned. Start conversations, pick fights, and preview WWE SmackDown in your way, reader. And note that these surprises are just what we'd like to see; they're not confirmed to happen on the show.

#3. Sami Zayn gets an offer from Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown Stars appear on RAW all the time and vice versa. The hot topic right now concerns who will face The Usos next, with four top teams competing for the said prize.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra The Fatal 4 Way match that decides who will face the Usos next will happen on next's week Smackdown #SmackDown The Fatal 4 Way match that decides who will face the Usos next will happen on next's week Smackdown #SmackDown https://t.co/Wc0JjF92mT

With all due respect to the teams mentioned here, none of them seem like truly exciting prospects right now. What if the match ends with The Bloodline taking everyone out, with The Usos standing tall and raising the titles above their heads? Meanwhile, we cut to the back where Kevin Owens tells Sami Zayn that he would like to team up with him to take The Usos down.

Imagine what an exciting storyline that could potentially be!

#2. Charlotte Flair returns to action on WWE SmackDown and takes down both Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

Similarly, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship scenario needs to be infused with a sense of excitement as well. No offense to Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey, but there's an X-factor missing in the women's division as compared to some time ago. If Charlotte Flair possibly returns to action, business may begin to pick up again.

Flair's character is somewhere between that of a babyface and a heel, and she could insert herself right in the middle of the title feud.

As a natural on the microphone, she could insert a sense of reality into the proceedings that Morgan and Rousey have not been able to. Plus, as one of the greatest of all time, chances are that the upcoming match will be significantly better.

#1. Max Dupri goes back to his LA Knight persona

Combat Wrestling Union @life_news4 After SmackDown this week, Max Dupri was in Maximum Male Models' locker room, and said that after every day, there's a night, then before he walked off, he said 'Yeah'. This could lead to a return to his LA Knight gimmick. After SmackDown this week, Max Dupri was in Maximum Male Models' locker room, and said that after every day, there's a night, then before he walked off, he said 'Yeah'. This could lead to a return to his LA Knight gimmick. https://t.co/j6UEYfeXds

A special segment last week featured Max Dupri in the Maximum Male Models dressing room where he made an interesting comment. There was an allusion to there being a night after the day. This could signify that Eli Drake or Max Dupri is returning to his LA Knight gimmick once again.

One of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world will get to go back to his roots and entertain the world as only he can.

One would assume that this signifies that he will no longer be a part of his lower-card faction. Could he turn his back on his friends and walk from the world of fashion to one he knows- one with fists? Only time will tell.

Feel free to share your surprises in the comments below.

Edited by Neda Ali