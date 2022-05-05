WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - Ultimate heel turn, The Bloodline gains a brand new ally?

In a nutshell, WWE SmackDown is pretty much the final stop on the way to WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. Listen, here is the company's final chance to make an impression before the Premier Live Event comes around.

In all honesty, there is not enough buzz around WrestleMania Backlash. Here are three surprises that can turn the upcoming event upside down; build an element of excitement and anticipation that does not exist now. Hopefully, a dynamite episode from WWE SmackDown should be enough to change that.

So, with that said, here are some twists and turns that we have jotted down. You can add your own in the comments, and feel free to weigh in on any of the points we've mentioned in this article.

#3 Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman make a pact to take Drew McIntyre out for good

If there is anyone that embodies the spirit of a weasel in modern wrestling (with all due respect to the late Bobby Heenan), it is Sami Zayn. Here is a man who has tried to align with The Bloodline in the past, and he may try to do it again on this week's show.

Only Paul Heyman may decide that bringing the WWE SmackDown star into the stable is a good decision now. Nobody hates Drew McIntyre as much as Zayn does. So, a potential tie-up with the Canadian to take the big Scotsman down could shift the odds in The Bloodline's favor ahead of WrestleMania Backlash.

There is no better way for Sami Zayn to turn face down the line than to become a lackey of Roman Reigns. The storytelling possibilities are indeed limitless.

#2 Lacey Evans turns heel

Slowly but surely, Lacey Evans is getting over as a babyface with the WWE Universe. Her story has connected with many a victim across the world and they feel a sense of empathy towards the star right now. What if it's finally time for her to hit the ring, and then, out of the blue, she turns heel and mocks the crowd in the arena?

We have seen what a great heel Evans can be, which is why if anyone can make this work, it is definitely her. It would be a great twist and would put her in Ronda Rousey's crosshairs. The two of them could go on to have a great match somewhere down the line.

#1 It is decided on WWE SmackDown that the titles will be on the line in the six-man tag

One of the main reasons why very few people care about WrestleMania Backlash is that there are no stakes. Sure, there is a six-man tag team match featuring top stars, but nothing's on the line. It could have just taken place on WWE SmackDown instead!

What if Drew McIntyre convinces Roman Reigns to put one of his titles on the line? What if The Usos demand unification in return? It would up the ante for sure!

Edited by Kartik Arry