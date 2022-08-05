WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises- Unexpected foes challenge The Bloodline, Finn Balor challenges a top champion 

WWE SmackDown comes on the heels of arguably the most exciting Premium Live Event in recent memory. One that has been hailed by fans and even superstars alike as a top-tier show from top to bottom.

But to truly cement the stamp of the Triple H era, WWE SmackDown needs to carry the momentum to the next level. One interesting way to achieve this is through surprises. Here are three potential ones that could happen.

#3 Sheamus and Ridge Holland enter the tag team Championship picture

There needs to be some degree of fan service for the audience in the United Kingdom. Sure, they are cheering for Drew McIntyre in the main event, but that leaves the rest of the card. This is why we may see the following surprise on WWE SmackDown this week.

Could the Brawling Brutes attack The Bloodline in order to get a title shot at The Usos? Imagine how big the audience will pop if they are able to dethrone the champions at Clash at the Castle.

And yes, while they may be heels in the United States, they will certainly be babyfaces in the United Kingdom. Considering how effective they've been on WWE SmackDown, they certainly deserve this massive opportunity.

#2 Finn Balor could show up on WWE SmackDown and challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Similarly, it would be the most WWE thing ever to have Finn Balor, the Irishman, go up against a European heel like Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Yes, again, Balor is a heel for the American crowd, but for the English one, he's a babyface, through and through. While he is battling against Edge and Rey Mysterio at the moment, it could be a great secondary storyline for him. Also, it serves a bigger purpose in the overall scheme of things.

Bringing The Judgment Day to WWE SmackDown paves the road for a potential grudge feud against The Bloodline at some point in the future. These two forces of nature are almost guaranteed to clash at some point down the line.

#1 Max Dupri becomes LA Knight once again

Under the Triple H regime, the writers may rectify some of the goofier decisions made by creative teams of the past. There was no reason to make LA Knight 'Max Dupri', a decision that many on the internet did not like. Could he go back to being his NXT self on this week's edition? If so, he could certainly be a major heel in his own right.

Maxxine Dupri could still lead Maximum Male Models. Knight can do his own thing independent of the faction and become the star that he was always destined to be.

