WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - John Cena's SummerSlam match gets confirmed, A major heel turn rocks the roster

WWE SmackDown follows everything that went down at the eventful Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event. A tepid edition of RAW transpired as well, but there isn't much to discuss from the show.

After an underwhelming showcase from the Red brand, the Blue sister needs a strong showing. The objective is to capitalize on the momentum of Money in the Bank, not let it fizzle out. Especially considering how Liv Morgan became the SmackDown Women's Champion has been considered a positive move by fans.

What are some of the surprises we may see on WWE SmackDown this week then? Feel free to weigh in on the twists and turns mentioned in this article in the comments section.

#3 John Cena vs. Gunther is made official for SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will compete against Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Bobby Lashley and Theory will go to war as well. That does not leave a lot of opponents for John Cena, provided he's wrestling at the show.

We know that R-Truth and John Cena have a special relationship that they have built over the years. This past week on RAW, Gunther obliterated the funnyman of WWE. Could this be the hook to book a Gunther vs. Cena match for the Intercontinental Championship?

It should be noted that John Cena has done everything in his career except to win the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther could benefit from a match against the biggest star of the modern era. Cena doesn't have to show up at WWE SmackDown; he could just send a video message!

#2 Ronda Rousey turns heel and turns on the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

The only match that made sense after the cash-in we saw was Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. It also doesn't make sense for them to face each other at this point, as there won't be any heat going in. The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion is a beloved babyface and so is Rousey.

This is why the UFC Hall of Famer could turn heel on WWE SmackDown this week. We saw hugs galore after Morgan cashed in at the Premium Live Event. On this occasion, they may decide to hug each other again and Rousey could potentially show off her true colors then.

#1 The Viking Raiders come for The Usos next

Erik @Erik_WWE



@ivar_wwe They came out of the mist on an icy wind, and froze the blood of weaker men. #vikingraiders @ivar_wwe @WWE @WWE onFOX They came out of the mist on an icy wind, and froze the blood of weaker men.#vikingraiders @ivar_wwe @WWE @WWEonFOX https://t.co/PeoV6K8xra

Nobody seems to be at the level of The Usos at this point in time. That said, WWE SmackDown has been rocked by the new attitude of The Viking Raiders. They seem tougher than ever and have a mean streak that even eclipses their previous incarnation.

Could The Bloodline and The Viking Raiders go to war, going forward? It just seems like this is the best feud that can revitalize the tag team division once again. It's a fresh matchup and considering their new gimmick, they seem like the most vicious threat to The Usos from the current roster.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far