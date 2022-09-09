WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - Faction reunites after five years to confront The Bloodline, 35-year-old star destroys Braun Strowman

Clash at the Castle was clearly a successful outing for WWE. Triple H and his team met all expectations by offering a thoroughly entertaining card for the 60,000+ fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Whether it was Gunther & Sheamus' hard-hitting classic or Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre's compelling world title headliner, WWE brought its A-game when it mattered the most.

The attention is now on the future as WWE builds up towards Extreme Rules, which is scheduled to happen on October 8th. The upcoming SmackDown episode is expected to feature some big moments, as that has been the general theme in Triple H's WWE.

Anything can happen under The Game's regime, and we've listed three potential surprises that could go down on the first SmackDown after Clash at the Castle.

#1. The Wyatt Family reunites to take on The Bloodline

Saw this post on Instagram by @wrestlecenter_. I'm not going to lie, a revamped Wyatt family with The Fiend as the leader sounds INSANELY cool. Would love to see it. #WWE

A lot has happened since The Wyatt Family officially disbanded in 2017. Unfortunately, Luke Harper passed away in 2020, while Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan have not been too active in wrestling since their release from WWE.

However, Braun Strowman's recent return on RAW has sparked hopes of witnessing the arrival of a new-look Wyatt Family.

Roman Reigns' Bloodline has remained unchallenged at the top as the Samoan group has often used the numbers game to their advantage. However, a reunited Wyatt Family with a new fourth member could prove to be Bloodline's kryptonite.

Survivor Series is also just around the corner, and having a heated feud between two unique factions could be one of the hottest angles on SmackDown.

#2. Gunther destroys Braun Strowman

Gunther has emerged as the breakout star of 2022 as the 35-year-old star has been quietly restoring the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship.

The Austrian superstar put on one of the year's best matches against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, and WWE would ideally want to maintain his hot momentum coming off the show. While Triple H might have a long list of opponents for Gunther, none are as credible as Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men has meant business since his return as he single-handedly decimated RAW's tag team division and promised to make a similar statement when he arrives on SmackDown this week.

Strowman will be one of SmackDown's top babyfaces moving forward, and while he could go straight after Reigns, a program with The Ring General seems too good to ignore from a creative standpoint.

Strowman getting destroyed by Gunther on his first night back on SmackDown would be a fitting way to commence a potentially titanic rivalry between the two monstrous individuals.

#3. Charlotte Flair returns to WWE SmackDown

The Queen has not been seen on TV since WrestleMania Backlash in May. In her absence, Liv Morgan has been the SmackDown Women's Champion as she's somehow managed not to lose it to Ronda Rousey.

Morgan looked impressive at Clash at the Castle as she successfully defended her title against Shayna Baszler. While Morgan vs. Rousey seems to be the endgame, the promotion can make matters interesting by adding a returning Charlotte Flair to the picture.

The 16-time champion is preparing for an impending comeback, but not many expect her to be on the SmackDown after Clash at the Castle.

Flair's unannounced comeback could add another layer to the SmackDown Women's Championship storyline due to her history with The Rowdy One. WWE will also have more ways to protect Liv Morgan as the babyface champion adds legitimacy to her title reign.

