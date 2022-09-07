"Wyatt Family vs. Bloodline soon" - Fans want the faction to return and 38-year-old WWE star as its new fourth member

Braun Strowman's WWE return on RAW has raised hope amongst fans of witnessing a Wyatt Family reunion soon.
Amidst all the speculation, a section of the WWE Universe has pitched Dexter Lumis as a potential member of the new-look faction. The group could also include Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Strowman.
The Monster Among Men is the latest name to have been re-signed under the new regime, and he isn't going to be the last. Triple H has stated that he is open to working with many former WWE Superstars.
Strowman's return has opened up a world of creative possibilities, and fans are optimistic about another Wyatt Family run in WWE. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions about an intriguingly different version of the former WWE stable:
On paper, the 38-year-old Lumis could be a perfect fit for the Wyatt Family if WWE decides to go down that creative direction.
The untimely passing of Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), however, has left a void in the group that would be difficult to fill. However, several fans would still love to see the kayfabe family back together in honor of Lee.
Reassembling the faction could be one of the most intelligent decisions Triple H makes, as The Bloodline needs a believable challenge in WWE.
With Survivor Series just around the corner, a returning Bray Wyatt taking on Roman Reigns' group could be one of the most prominent angles of the year if booked right.
Going by the reactions below, it's safe to assume that most fans wouldn't mind seeing the stable wars unfold on WWE TV:
Could a Wyatt Family reunion realistically happen in WWE?
It's still early days, but fans should brace themselves for surprises every week in Triple H's WWE. The Game didn't hesitate to bring Strowman back, and rumors suggest Bray Wyatt could also be tempted into working with his former company.
In case you missed it, Erick Rowan even told Sportskeeda last month that he would be open to the opportunity to return to WWE under one condition.
Triple H and his team can unveil a reformed Wyatt Family if they choose to, but would you like to see it happen? Sound off in the comments section below.
