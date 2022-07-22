WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises- Brock Lesnar gets confronted by a former opponent, 2 new applicants for Maximum Male Models?  

This week's WWE SmackDown looks like a pretty grand card already. Brock Lesnar's return has been advertised, as well as a face-to-face showdown between the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

And if that alone isn't enough to titillate your juices, Maxxine Dupri will also debut a beachwear line on WWE SmackDown. Moreover, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ludwig Kaiser are slated to go to war.

But that's what fans are expecting. In addition to these advertised segments, we could see the three following surprises that could make the show much more interesting to watch.

Here are three of them for your reading pleasure. Please voice your thoughts and views in the comments.

#3 Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar

After defeating Lesnar, Drew McIntyre won gold for the first time in front of an empty arena. There was no adulation from the fans, there wasn't a victory lap either. Could he show up to confront Brock and let him know that if he wins at SummerSlam, McIntyre will be hot on his trail?

We know that WWE plans to go to the United Kingdom and chances are high that McIntyre will be scheduled to win the big one at the show. Could the precursor to their big fight happen this week to give the audience a glimpse of what's to come?

If Brock Lesnar does indeed defeat The Tribal Chief and succumbs to McIntyre in the United Kingdom, the said storyline will come full circle.

McIntyre will finally get the adulation from his adoring fans. The Beast, meanwhile, will live to fight another day.

#2 Zelina Vega returns as Max Dupri's sister Maxxine

WWE Deutschland @WWEDeutschland



Lehnt euch zurück und genießt die 2022 Tennis Collection von Wimbledon? Großes Tennis wird bei #SmackDown gespielt!Lehnt euch zurück und genießt die 2022 Tennis Collection von #MaximumMaleModels Wimbledon? Großes Tennis wird bei #SmackDown gespielt!Lehnt euch zurück und genießt die 2022 Tennis Collection von #MaximumMaleModels! 🎾✨ https://t.co/fzJxjtPhrn

Maxxine Dupri is slated to debut on WWE SmackDown. While she could be a brand new name from the Performance Center, Dupri could also be Queen Zelina's brand new avatar. She's been missing for a very long time, and she genuinely needs to move on from her 'Queen's Crown' gimmick.

We've seen Xavier Woods drop his King of the Ring character in recent times. A repackaging may give Vega a brand new lease on life and establish her as a notable character.

#1 The Viking Raiders approach Dupri on WWE SmackDown to become a part of his collective

Everyone in the current WWE roster has a certain sense of swag except for The Viking Raiders. They are gruff and rough, and they lack the sophistication of Maximum Male Models.

But what if they want to align themselves with MMM this week and when Dupri says no, they come to blows in the process? This could really make things very interesting indeed in the tag team division.

No offense to The Usos and The Street Profits, but we've seen them feud way too many times. The tag team division needs new blood, and this non-title feud could be the first step in that direction.

Don't forget to name your own WWE SmackDown surprises in the comments below.

