WWE SmackDown: 3 Reasons why Roman Reigns was ambushed by an unknown attacker

Roman Reigns was ambushed by persons unknown on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was an okay show with a very interesting ending. The acting wasn't on point, but I can see where WWE is going with this, and it should be an interesting few weeks of sports entertainment.

But why did WWE have Roman Reigns be a part of this segment instead of announcing his SummerSlam 2019 opponent straight away? I have a few theories about this and would love to share them with you in this article.

Feel free to share your own thoughts and views in the comments below and let me know who you think could have orchestrated the attack as such. I know that there are a lot of rumors about it potentially being Buddy Murphy. I'll link one of the possibilities in the point below.

What do you think of this mystery angle and how it played out?

#3 Launching the 'Best Kept Secret'

Come on Know y’all can clearly see that’s buddy Murphy or I’m blind it’s someone else 🤨 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lFpUfFQ6Z9 — Cameron branch (@thecarolinakid8) July 31, 2019

Twitter is full of images of Buddy Murphy, leaving the scene of the crime. It is not known whether or not he was the man behind the attack, but I would be very surprised if it was someone else. I think that the whole video was designed in such a manner that people took screen grabs and captures of Buddy Murphy.

One of the things that a lot of people may not have latched on to is the fact that if this does indeed turn out to be Buddy Murphy, WWE would have used Reigns to launch two former 205 Live Superstars. Much like Daniel Bryan was instrumental in helping Ali reach the next level, Reigns also helped Cedric Alexander by teaming up with him in the main event spot of WWE RAW.

It could always be Samoa Joe. But Murphy could certainly use all of the buzz around him right now.

