WWE SmackDown: 3 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 28, 2019)

Why did Shane McMahon even let Elias win the title?

On the heels of a below average Raw, SmackDown tried to pick up the pace for what’s to come for the WWE Universe before the Super ShowDown event.

The Superstars involved during the night made things seem very promising, but it wasn’t so when the night ended. The Creative seemed lost with what to do with all the talent at hand, as WWE has been utilizing the same faces on both Raw and SmackDown thanks to the Wild Card rule.

A lot of surprising bookings were made, which included a segment with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions talking down on the SmackDown Tag Team roster.

Apart from that, there were a few other things that made the entire episode feel worse than it should have. In this article, we will look at the 3 shocking bookings WWE made on this week’s SmackDown Live, and what it could mean for the future of these Superstars.

#3 Elias’ first Championship win

Elias has lost even more credibility after this drama

Elias has been a part of WWE since 2014, and he made his main roster debut in 2017. In his five years of wrestling with the company, he hasn’t won a single Championship.

Elias has largely been used as an entertainer and an enhancement talent by WWE, and they made it clear where he stands in the roster this week on SmackDown Live.

During a segment with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, R-Truth and Drake Maverick made their way out and continued the 24/7 Championship drama. Truth pinned the 205 Live General Manager, only to be attacked and beaten down by Elias and Drew McIntyre.

After receiving a Claymore kick from McIntyre, Elias pinned the veteran to win his first ever Championship with the company.

Surprisingly, his victory was shortlived as he lost the title to R-Truth later in the night, ending his first reign as a Champion.

