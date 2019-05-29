×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown: 3 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 28, 2019)

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
268   //    29 May 2019, 12:47 IST

Why did Shane McMahon even let Elias win the title?
Why did Shane McMahon even let Elias win the title?

On the heels of a below average Raw, SmackDown tried to pick up the pace for what’s to come for the WWE Universe before the Super ShowDown event.

The Superstars involved during the night made things seem very promising, but it wasn’t so when the night ended. The Creative seemed lost with what to do with all the talent at hand, as WWE has been utilizing the same faces on both Raw and SmackDown thanks to the Wild Card rule.

A lot of surprising bookings were made, which included a segment with the SmackDown Tag Team Champions talking down on the SmackDown Tag Team roster.

Apart from that, there were a few other things that made the entire episode feel worse than it should have. In this article, we will look at the 3 shocking bookings WWE made on this week’s SmackDown Live, and what it could mean for the future of these Superstars.

#3 Elias’ first Championship win

Elias has lost even more credibility after this drama
Elias has lost even more credibility after this drama

Elias has been a part of WWE since 2014, and he made his main roster debut in 2017. In his five years of wrestling with the company, he hasn’t won a single Championship.

Elias has largely been used as an entertainer and an enhancement talent by WWE, and they made it clear where he stands in the roster this week on SmackDown Live.

During a segment with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, R-Truth and Drake Maverick made their way out and continued the 24/7 Championship drama. Truth pinned the 205 Live General Manager, only to be attacked and beaten down by Elias and Drew McIntyre.

After receiving a Claymore kick from McIntyre, Elias pinned the veteran to win his first ever Championship with the company.

Surprisingly, his victory was shortlived as he lost the title to R-Truth later in the night, ending his first reign as a Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Kevin Owens Lacey Evans
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown: 4 Shockers & Surprises from this week’s episode (May 21, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 Surprises from this week’s episode (May 14, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 4 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (May 21, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest surprises from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 16, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 shockers & surprises from this week’s episode (April 30, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (May 21, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (28 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Storylines for SmackDown Live next week (23 April, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us